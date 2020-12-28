Former knuckleballer RA Dickey sends nice tribute to late Phil Niekro

Phil Niekro helped pave the way for other knuckleballers who enjoyed successful MLB careers by predominantly throwing one pitch, and that is not lost on R.A. Dickey.

The Atlanta Braves announced on Sunday that Niekro has died at the age of 81 following a lengthy battle with cancer. Shortly after the news was shared, Dickey tweeted a nice tribute to Niekro.

“So sad today. Phil Neikro helped me in a profound way to change the course of my career and life,” Dickey wrote. “I was perpetually moved by his kindness, wisdom, and sense of humor. What a man! He will be missed. Thank you Phil!”

Niekro won 318 games in his career and is widely considered to be the greatest knuckleball pitcher of all time. Dickey is another outstanding one, and he clearly leaned on Niekro for advice.

Like Niekro, Dickey was able to pitch at a high level well into his 40s. The right-hander won 120 games and finished with a career ERA of 4.04.

Niekro actually won 121 games after he turned 40, which is an MLB record. There have not been many successful knuckleballers in MLB history, so it makes sense that Dickey felt a connection to Niekro. Dickey also last pitched for the Atlanta, which is where Niekro spent the majority of his Hall of Fame career.