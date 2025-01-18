Former MLB All-Star has big warning for Mets

The New York Mets agreed to a one-year deal with outfielder Jesse Winker on Thursday after he ended 2024 in The Big Apple following an in-season trade. His signing was the latest in a long line for the Mets, who have invested heavily in their roster this offseason.

Getting Winker under contract not only gives the Mets additional depth in the outfield, but also gives them a rotational bat at the designated hitter position.

Not everyone appeared to be a fan of the move, however. Former Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria, a three-time All-Star who last played for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023, has some concerns.

Evan Longoria doesn’t think the Mets clubhouse will get along well pic.twitter.com/ADnBlRcwoj — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) January 17, 2025

“could be great… but hammer the over on clubhouse fights,” Longoria wrote.

It’s unclear who Longoria was specifically referencing but Winker is an intense person with a history of on-field skirmishes. Fellow outfielder Jose Siri is also a fiery personality who was suspended three games this past season after exchanging blows with Milwaukee Brewers reliever Abner Uribe.

Second baseman Jeff McNeil and superstar Juan Soto are known as high-energy players as well. And although Soto largely avoids any physicality, his impact on the New York Yankees’ clubhouse was questioned last season.

Ultimately, Longoria’s statement appears born out of personal speculation and intentional pot-stirring, which worked to perfection as Mets fans on X were quickly up in arms over the comments. So in that sense, it was mission accomplished for Longoria.