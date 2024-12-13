Juan Soto shares interesting comment on Yankees

Juan Soto signed a massive contract with the New York Mets this week, and it does not sound like his former teammates will be throwing him a farewell party.

At his introductory press conference with the Mets on Thursday, Soto was asked to share the reaction some of his former New York Yankees teammates had after the slugger signed with their crosstown rival. Soto said he has not spoken with any of them since the World Series.

“I haven’t talked to any of those guys, definitely. We walked to them through playoff, at the end of the playoff. After that, I make this process, I haven’t talked to any of them,” Soto said.

If Soto did not speak with any of his former teammates before he made his $765 million decision, that probably says a lot.

Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets. The Yankees reportedly offered him a record contract as well, though they did not go as high as the Mets.

The money was likely the biggest factor for Soto, but there have now been numerous stories that indicate his relationship with the Yankees was not in the best spot. In addition to not having contact with his ex-teammates, Soto may have had an issue with a Yankees security guard. At the very least, it sounds like the 26-year-old is not all that disappointed about leaving the pinstripes behind.