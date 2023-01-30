 Skip to main content
Monday, January 30, 2023

Former MLB All-Star reliever announces his retirement

January 30, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Darren O'Day in the dugout

Mar 2, 2017; Sarasota, FL, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Darren O’Day (56) looks on after he pitched the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The submarine shall sail no more for one former MLB All-Star.

Veteran reliever Darren O’Day announced to social media on Monday that he is retiring from baseball after 15 MLB seasons. He said that “the mental, physical, and time demands have finally outweighed my love for the game.” O’Day also, among many thank-yous, shouted out ex-Los Angeles Angels teammate Nick Adenhart (who was killed by a drunk driver in 2009) for helping inspire him throughout his career.

You can read O’Day’s full statement below.

The 40-year-old O’Day began his career with the Angels in 2008 and would go on to play for five other MLB teams. He earned an All-Star selection with the Baltimore Orioles in 2015 and had a 4.15 ERA in 28 total appearances last season for the Atlanta Braves.

O’Day, a right-hander, was famous for his distinctive sidearm delivery and produced some memorable rivalry moments over the years too. Now O’Day is moving onto his next chapter in life.

