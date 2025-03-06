Former Rookie of the Year finalist making MLB comeback as a pitcher

A former AL Rookie of the Year finalist is attempting an MLB comeback at a new position.

The Cleveland Guardians announced Thursday that they have signed former outfielder Tyler Naquin to a minor league contract. Notably, Naquin is now being listed as a right-handed pitcher.

Here is a fun one: We've signed RHP Tyler Naquin to a Minor League contract. He has reported to the club's Goodyear facility, converting to a right-handed pitcher. pic.twitter.com/LwGzHLf147 — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) March 6, 2025

Jun 14, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Cleveland Indians center fielder Tyler Naquin (30) waits for batting practice before the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Naquin’s last MLB action came in 2023, when he appeared in five games for the Chicago White Sox. He played for the Guardians from 2016 to 2020 and was known as a defensive-minded outfielder with excellent speed and a great arm. He hit .296 with 14 home runs as a rookie in 2016 and finished third in Rookie of the Year voting, but struggled to hit enough to lock down a regular starting job.

Naquin’s best season came in 2021, when he hit .270 with 19 home runs and 70 RBI. He never hit those heights again and was out of the league completely in 2024.

According to Statcast data, Naquin consistently had one of the best outfield arms in baseball, and his throws averaged just shy of 93 MPH. If he can add a bit to that velocity and come up with some offspeed stuff, he might have a chance of making this work, though these sorts of moves are always an uphill climb.