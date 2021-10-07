Look: FOX unveils new scorebug for MLB playoffs

FOX has had the same scorebug for MLB games for the past several years, but the network has created a new design for the 2021 playoffs.

A new scorebug will be used beginning with ALDS Game 1 between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros on FOX Sports 1. The graphic features 3D bases, bigger font and a lot more color. Check it out:

The new @MLBONFOX scorebug debuts this afternoon at CWS-HOU in the ALDS (4 p.m. ET, FS1). It remains in the bottom right of the screen and replaces the previous design that first debuted in the 2017 #Postseason. pic.twitter.com/riNb1VOM79 — Brandon Costa (@SVG_Brandon) October 7, 2021

As you can see, the new scorebug is a lot less simple than the old one. That tends to not go over well with fans. The reaction to the change was quite predictable.

reject modernity

embrace tradition https://t.co/D8aPlnSwGM — Foolish Baseball (@FoolishBB) October 7, 2021

The older Fox scorebug is fantastic and each change just underlines what made it great. Simple and clean design wins out always https://t.co/wkjOtntdqH — Darby Robinson (@darby_robinson) October 7, 2021

I think Fox by FAR has needed a scorebug refresh across all it's sports but this aint it. 3D bases? What is the 2-3 next to the inning? I feel like they've gotten progressively worse in this department the last ten years. https://t.co/aFnR06rTpD — Ben Koo (@bkoo) October 7, 2021

Old one was perfectly fine, clean and free of distractions (i.e. logos, chunky typography and 3D bases) — Mike Sisak 💉👍 (@mikesisak) October 7, 2021

If we start now we can cyberbully Fox into changing the scorebug back — Rebuild Insider Jeff Everson (@EVR551) October 7, 2021

There’s a lot going on with the new scorebug, which is why fans are going to complain. It’s hard to sell viewers on change as it is, let alone making a familiar graphic more complex.

Believe it or not, fans don’t always bash networks for changing their graphics. CBS seemed to get it right when they unveiled a new scorebug during the Super Bowl earlier this year.