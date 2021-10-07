 Skip to main content
Look: FOX unveils new scorebug for MLB playoffs

October 7, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

FOX has had the same scorebug for MLB games for the past several years, but the network has created a new design for the 2021 playoffs.

A new scorebug will be used beginning with ALDS Game 1 between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros on FOX Sports 1. The graphic features 3D bases, bigger font and a lot more color. Check it out:

As you can see, the new scorebug is a lot less simple than the old one. That tends to not go over well with fans. The reaction to the change was quite predictable.

There’s a lot going on with the new scorebug, which is why fans are going to complain. It’s hard to sell viewers on change as it is, let alone making a familiar graphic more complex.

Believe it or not, fans don’t always bash networks for changing their graphics. CBS seemed to get it right when they unveiled a new scorebug during the Super Bowl earlier this year.

