FOX reveals Joe Buck replacement for MLB, World Series

Joe Buck will not be calling the World Series for FOX this season after he signed a deal with ESPN, and we now know who will take over for him.

FOX announced on Friday that Joe Davis will become its new lead play-by-play announcer for MLB broadcasts. Davis, who calls games for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Spectrum SportsNet LA, will work the World Series, other postseason games and the MLB All-Star Game.

Davis has been with FOX since 2014. He has called Division Series playoff games for the past five seasons.

The move was widely expected, as Davis filled in for Buck calling a huge playoff game last year. The 34-year-old was the most logical person to succeed Buck.

FOX also promoted from within the replace Buck on NFL broadcasts, so they are not making any big big new hires for either sport.

Photo: Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; FOX analyst Joe Buck before the NFC Divisional Playoff football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports