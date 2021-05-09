FP Santangelo off Nationals broadcasts indefinitely over misconduct allegations

The Washington Nationals are not allowing FP Santangelo to serve as a commentator on their games indefinitely over a sexual misconduct allegation.

Santangelo, 53, has been the analyst on Nationals TV games since 2011. However, he was conspicuously missing from four of their last eight games, dating back to late April.

On Saturday, the Nationals shared what was going on.

The team said in a statement that they were made aware of allegations against Santangelo that are “inconsistent with our values as an organization.” MASN, which broadcasts Nats games and employs Santangelo, investigated the allegations. They determined that Santangelo should be reinstated and told that to the Nats. The Nats say additional posts appeared, which led to them revoking their approval of him as a commentator on their games indefinitely.

Nationals statement on FP Santangelo's absence from the broadcast. They say they were made aware of "allegations of conduct" "that are inconsistent with our values as an organization." pic.twitter.com/Yq2TkmGpL4 — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) May 8, 2021

The Athletic Brittany Ghiroli reported Saturday that a 31-year-old woman “said Santangelo made an unwanted advance several years ago, ignored her when she repeatedly told him to stop, and sexually assaulted her.”

Santangelo said the allegation was false.

“What I have read in your recently published article from an anonymous individual about me is untrue and did not happen. This is not representative of who I am as a man or a professional. I am confident that my name and reputation will be fully cleared,” Santangelo said in a statement to The Athletic.

Prior to serving as a broadcaster, Santangelo played in MLB from 1995-2001 for four different teams.