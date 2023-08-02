Framber Valdez makes history for Astros with no-hitter

On a day when the Houston Astros got a big boost off the field, Framber Valdez matched the excitment with his pitching on the field.

Valdez pitched a no-hitter in his Astros’ 2-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night. The no-hitter was the first ever by a left-handed pitcher in Astros history.

Valdez and his teammates did a lot of celebrating after the final out of the game was recorded.

Valdez was brilliant in the game.

The southpaw allowed just one walk and struck out seven while facing the minimum of 27 batters in the game. Valdez issued a leadoff walk to Oscar Gonzalez to begin the top of the fifth, but he got Will Brennan to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Valdez, who has been one of Houston’s top performers since making his debut in 2018, is now 9-7 with a 3.07 ERA on the season.

Valdez’s solo no-hitter is the first for the Astros since Justin Verlander threw one in 2019. Coincidentally, Valdez’s no-no came the same day that Houston re-acquired Verlander.

The Astros got Verlander in a trade with the Mets, though the acquisition came at a high cost.