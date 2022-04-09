 Skip to main content
Francisco Lindor gets good injury news after being hit in helmet

April 9, 2022
by Larry Brown

Francisco Lindor came away in good shape despite being hit in the helmet by a pitch on Friday night.

Lindor was hit in the helmet while squaring around to bunt in the 5th inning of his New York Mets’ 7-3 win over the Washington Nationals. Lindor went straight to the ground after being hit and was replaced by a pinch runner.

The Mets shortstop went for X-rays on his jaw, which were negative. He also passed concussion testing, according to the team.

Lindor is in his second season with the Mets after a disappointing 2021 where he batted just .230. Getting hurt to start the new season was not the way he wanted things to begin this year. But at least he feels good knowing that his team, which cleared the bench after he got hit, has his back.

Lindor being hit was the fourth hit batsman the Mets had in their first two games of the season. Pitcher Steve Cishek was ejected following the incident.

