 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 4, 2023

Look: Francisco Lindor was victim of unfortunate scoreboard error

April 4, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Francisco Lindor during spring training

Feb 25, 2021; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) walks from the batting cage during spring training workouts at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is alive and well, despite what the Milwaukee Brewers’ scoreboard might have led you to believe.

Lindor was the victim of an unfortunate gaffe on the scoreboard at American Family Field during Tuesday’s game against the Brewers. While attempting to point out a fun fact that Lindor had dyed his hair green, gray, blonde, and blue in the past, the scoreboard mistakenly said that Lindor “has died.”

Take a look at the brutal error.

The four-time All-Star Lindor indeed has a lot of fun with his hair. On top of all the colorful dyes, Lindor has even had his head shaved in public before.

Unfortunately though, that scoreboard typo was anything but fun. At least these kinds of things happen in plenty of other MLB ballparks too.

Article Tags

Francisco Lindorscrew ups
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus