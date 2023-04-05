Look: Francisco Lindor was victim of unfortunate scoreboard error

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is alive and well, despite what the Milwaukee Brewers’ scoreboard might have led you to believe.

Lindor was the victim of an unfortunate gaffe on the scoreboard at American Family Field during Tuesday’s game against the Brewers. While attempting to point out a fun fact that Lindor had dyed his hair green, gray, blonde, and blue in the past, the scoreboard mistakenly said that Lindor “has died.”

Take a look at the brutal error.

Nope, Brewers. Francisco Lindor is still very much alive. He only grounded into a double play. pic.twitter.com/Quk8F6NlGX — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) April 5, 2023

The four-time All-Star Lindor indeed has a lot of fun with his hair. On top of all the colorful dyes, Lindor has even had his head shaved in public before.

Unfortunately though, that scoreboard typo was anything but fun. At least these kinds of things happen in plenty of other MLB ballparks too.