Freddie Freeman shares reason for his press box point after home run

Freddie Freeman gave a point to the press box after his home run on Wednesday, and now we know why.

Freeman put his Atlanta Braves on the board with a 2-run homer in the bottom of the third inning of the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. After crossing home plate, he pointed to the press box.

Freeman said after the game that he pointed to the press box as a nod to Hank Aaron, who was a guest on the TV broadcast.

When Freddie Freeman pointed to the press box as he crossed the plate after his two-run homer, he was pointing to Hank Aaron, a guest on the TV broadcast in the early innings. "Got to try to show off for Mr. Aaron," Freeman said. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) July 30, 2020

Aaron, 86, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982 after spending 21 of his 23 MLB seasons with the Braves organization. One of the absolute legends of the game, he still is the MLB career leader for RBIs (2,297) and total bases (6,856). Any time you have a chance to homer in his presence is an honor, which explains Freeman’s gesture.

What’s also impressive is Freeman being at the top of his game despite what he recently went through.