Freddie Freeman reacts to boos from Braves fans

Freddie Freeman got his first taste of being a visiting player in Atlanta on Friday, but the real authentic experience for him came Saturday.

After 12 seasons with the Braves, Freeman is making his first visit to Atlanta as a road player with the Los Angeles Dodgers. An emotional Freeman got a rousing reception on Friday, but things changed Saturday. When Freeman stepped to the plate with bases loaded and the Dodgers down a run in the seventh, he was roundly booed by Atlanta fans.

Was Freeman bothered? Not in the slightest, as he said after the game.

Freddie Freeman on getting booed in his bases-loaded at-bat in the seventh: "I'm on a visiting team. You expect it. I'm not going to get cheers for six years." — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) June 26, 2022

Freeman ultimately struck out on four pitches against former Atlanta teammate Will Smith.

Freeman has been around long enough to know how things go. Like he said, Braves fans were always going to give him a warm reception, but at that point in the game, there was no way anyone had split allegiances. Freeman may have struggled with them Friday, but it certainly passed.