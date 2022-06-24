Freddie Freeman has incredibly emotional reaction in return to Atlanta

Freddie Freeman is playing his first game in Atlanta on Friday since leaving the Braves, and the tears were flowing hours before the game even started.

Freeman had to take a moment before his return press conference to compose himself, and broke down several times while speaking to the media. For a large part of the press conference, Freeman legitimately had trouble speaking because he was so emotional.

Freddie Freeman just walked in, took one look at the podium and said “give me a minute” he is now out of the room. We are waiting for him to come back in. Very emotional day here at Truist. #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/68YLWeOY8l — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) June 24, 2022

Freddie Freeman fighting back tears & trying to get through his this “being back” press conference. Grab your tissues. #Braves @BravesOnBally pic.twitter.com/EryQ5BPkXY — Kelly Crull (@Kelly_Crull) June 24, 2022

“I was doing pretty good about an hour ago,” Freeman admitted. “I don’t know all the emotions. It’s hard to put into words. I’m just happy to be back. This organization, the people, the media people who have covered my family with grace and love over the last twelve years…”

Freeman clearly never wanted to leave Atlanta. He ultimately felt that the Braves did not push that hard to keep him, while the Los Angeles Dodgers made a more aggressive effort. Though he was hurt by Atlanta’s moves, he has said his relationship with the organization is good.

Freeman spent the first 12 years of his career with Atlanta and became the face of the franchise before his departure. If he’s this emotional about returning before the game, it will be interesting to see how he responds to the inevitable ovation he gets from Braves fans.