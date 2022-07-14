 Skip to main content
Ex-Freddie Freeman agent sues radio host over report

July 14, 2022
by Grey Papke
Freddie Freeman looking ahead

Jun 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman’s former agent is suing a radio host over a report related to Freeman’s offseason departure from the Atlanta Braves.

Agent Casey Close is suing FOX Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb over Gottlieb’s report that Close never informed Freeman of the Braves’ final contract offer. Close is suing for libel and claiming that Gottlieb defamed him and his agency, Excel Sports Management, by making that claim.

Close had strongly denied Gottlieb’s report and threatened legal action in late June when the claim initially came out. The fact that he is apparently following through suggests he believes he can prove that Gottlieb’s claim was false.

Gottlieb essentially claimed that Close did not act in Freeman’s best interests by concealing an offer that Freeman would have taken. That is a pretty big claim and could certainly lead some potential clients to avoid Close’s representation if true, so Close will want to clear his name here.

