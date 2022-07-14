Ex-Freddie Freeman agent sues radio host over report

Freddie Freeman’s former agent is suing a radio host over a report related to Freeman’s offseason departure from the Atlanta Braves.

Agent Casey Close is suing FOX Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb over Gottlieb’s report that Close never informed Freeman of the Braves’ final contract offer. Close is suing for libel and claiming that Gottlieb defamed him and his agency, Excel Sports Management, by making that claim.

Agent Casey Close sued radio host Doug Gottlieb for libel Thursday, alleging in a complaint that Gottlieb defamed him and Excel Sports Management in a tweet regarding the contract negotiations of Dodgers star Freddie Freeman, according to court documents obtained by ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 14, 2022

Close had strongly denied Gottlieb’s report and threatened legal action in late June when the claim initially came out. The fact that he is apparently following through suggests he believes he can prove that Gottlieb’s claim was false.

Gottlieb essentially claimed that Close did not act in Freeman’s best interests by concealing an offer that Freeman would have taken. That is a pretty big claim and could certainly lead some potential clients to avoid Close’s representation if true, so Close will want to clear his name here.