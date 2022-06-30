Ex-Freddie Freeman agent responds to reported reason for firing

Excel Sports Management agent Casey Close responded Wednesday to a report detailing the apparent reason behind Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman’s decision to part ways with Close and the agency.

On Wednesday, FOX Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb tweeted that Freeman fired his now-former agents because Close didn’t let Freeman know about the Braves’ final offer during free agency this past offseason. According to Gottlieb, Close knowingly refused to share this information because the agent knew that Freeman would have accepted the deal.

Close issued a strong response to Gottlieb’s claim via Excel Sports Management’s Twitter account.

“Doug Gottlieb tweeted a wholly inaccurate characterization of our negotiations with the Atlanta Braves on behalf of Freddie Freeman,” the statement read. “We are immediately evaluating all legal options to address the reckless publication of inaccurate information.”

Freeman’s representatives reportedly gave Atlanta what the first baseman viewed as an ultimatum. The Braves responded by trading for Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson and signing Olson to an eight-year extension. With a return to the Braves off the table at that point, Freeman pivoted and signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the Dodgers.

Freeman was very emotional upon returning to Atlanta for the first time as a Dodger this past weekend, leaving some room to wonder if the former MVP regretted not re-signing with Atlanta.

Like one Dodgers ace, the team is likely ready to move on from this issue. But if Close’s reported actions are proven to be accurate, that may not be easy to do.