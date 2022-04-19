 Skip to main content
Freddie Freeman addresses his relationship with Braves post-exit

April 18, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Freddie Freeman in a Dodgers uniform

Apr 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after scoring in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman’s once-indestructible bond with the Atlanta Braves seems to have soured like spoiled milk this past MLB offseason. Now Freeman is revealing where exactly things stand between him and the organization.

Speaking before going against Atlanta for the very first time on Monday, the new Los Angeles Dodgers slugger addressed his current relationship with the Braves. Freeman said he is not looking for closure and is on good terms with the Braves, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Freeman added that he spoke with Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos on FaceTime for three hours a week after signing with the Dodgers, saying that was the closure he needed.

Freeman used to be Mr. Brave, having played for the team from the time of his MLB debut in 2010 all the way through Atlanta’s World Series title win in 2021. But he left to sign with the Dodgers in March, later saying that he was hurt at the way the Braves did him.

Fittingly enough, Freeman homered in his first plate appearance against the Braves on Monday.

Despite all the drama, it is good to hear Freeman is still on good terms with the Braves organization. But the same may not be true of certain individual people. Freeman got into a controversial back-and-forth with an ex-Braves teammate a few weeks ago and has also been the target of criticism from a Braves legend over his departure.

