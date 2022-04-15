 Skip to main content
Freddie Freeman has funny take on Los Angeles traffic

April 15, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Freddie Freeman in a Dodgers uniform

Apr 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after scoring in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman has played just one home game at Dodger Stadium thus far, but he is already getting the full-on Los Angeles experience.

The Dodgers had their home opener Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds. Freeman went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and got a rousing ovation from the crowd after hitting a double in the eighth inning.

After the game, Freeman gave a funny take on the traffic he sat through to get to the stadium in the first place.

“I’ll sit in two hours of traffic to win these games every night,” said Freeman, per Dodgers writer Blake Harris.

Los Angeles traffic is notoriously awful, especially for a 7:10 PM first pitch on a weekday like Thursday’s game was. Freeman has a house in Corona Del Mar, nearly 50 miles away from Dodger Stadium, so that might also explain his lengthy commuting time.

It was all worth it though for Freeman, who received a hero’s welcome and whose team got the win as the cherry on top too. Additionally, this was not even Freeman’s worst career experience with traffic (not by a longshot).

