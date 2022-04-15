Freddie Freeman has funny take on Los Angeles traffic

Freddie Freeman has played just one home game at Dodger Stadium thus far, but he is already getting the full-on Los Angeles experience.

The Dodgers had their home opener Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds. Freeman went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and got a rousing ovation from the crowd after hitting a double in the eighth inning.

Freddie Freeman getting a standing ovation after recording his first regular season extra base hit as a Dodger at Dodger Stadium. The Freddie Freeman era is going to be so much fun. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/4tb8NXIxMF — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) April 15, 2022

After the game, Freeman gave a funny take on the traffic he sat through to get to the stadium in the first place.

“I’ll sit in two hours of traffic to win these games every night,” said Freeman, per Dodgers writer Blake Harris.

Los Angeles traffic is notoriously awful, especially for a 7:10 PM first pitch on a weekday like Thursday’s game was. Freeman has a house in Corona Del Mar, nearly 50 miles away from Dodger Stadium, so that might also explain his lengthy commuting time.

It was all worth it though for Freeman, who received a hero’s welcome and whose team got the win as the cherry on top too. Additionally, this was not even Freeman’s worst career experience with traffic (not by a longshot).