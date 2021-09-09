Freddie Freeman likely to test free agency?

Freddie Freeman has spent his entire career with the Atlanta Braves, but his future beyond the 2021 season remains uncertain for now.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, there is a notable gap between Freeman and the Braves, and it is becoming increasingly likely that the first baseman will test the free agent market. However, Heyman ultimately believes Freeman will remain with the Braves, as both sides want to come to an agreement.

Freddie Freeman and Braves have been talking but there’s still a gap so free agency appears a surprisingly strong possibility. Both sides want to get it done and that’s the likelihood eventually. Reminiscent of Turner/LAD and HOF Jeter/NYY talks, great FA who stayed. @MLBNetwork — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 9, 2021

Freeman, who turns 32 on Sunday, is in the final year of the eight-year, $135 million deal he signed prior to the 2014 season. The reigning NL MVP is hitting .292 with 28 home runs on the season.

If Freeman were to leave the Braves, his son might have some opinions on who he wants his dad to play alongside. It doesn’t seem likely, though.