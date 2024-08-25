 Skip to main content
Freddie Freeman had tough quote about ex-teammate Jason Heyward

August 25, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Freddie Freeman in a Dodgers uniform

Apr 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after scoring in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a tough decision this week when they designated Jason Heyward for assignment, and it sounds like the veteran outfielder is taking it quite hard.

Heyward became the odd man out in L.A. when Chris Taylor returned from a groin injury he suffered last month. On Saturday, Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman was asked for an update on how Heyward is doing. Freeman had a very blunt response.

“I don’t think he’s talking to anybody. I mean, would you guys be wanting to talk if you got fired from your job?” Freeman asked reporters. “I’ve had three text messages (from him), and that’s three more than a lot of other people (have gotten).”

Heyward, who was named an All-Star in 2010 and has won five Gold Glove Awards, had been a popular veteran with the Dodgers over the past two seasons. He also delivered a huge pinch-hit home run that helped lift the Dodgers to a win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Heyward hit just .208 in 63 games this season, however, and the Dodgers chose to keep Kevin Kiermaier on the MLB roster instead.

After having a resurgent year by hitting .269 with 15 home runs, 40 RBI and an .813 OPS last season, Heyward signed a 1-year, $9 million deal with the Dodgers over the winter. He may have felt he did enough to deserve a roster spot for the remainder of the year.

