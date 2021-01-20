Memorial held for Tommy Lasorda at Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers held a funeral for Tommy Lasorda at their stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. on Tuesday.

Lasorda died on Jan. 8 at the age of 93 after he had returned home from a lengthy stay in the hospital.

Lasorda’s coffin was placed on the pitcher’s mound at the stadium. Several former Dodgers surrounded the mound and served as pallbearers. Michael Greenberg, Chris Leggio, Eric Karros, Mickey Hatcher, Steve Brener, Warren Lichtenstein, Bobby Valentine, Charlie Hough, Mike Scioscia and Mike Fratello were pallbearers.

"I bleed Dodger blue and when I die, I'm going to the big Dodger in the sky." Friends and family of Tommy Lasorda gathered today at Dodger Stadium to pay their respects to the Hall of Fame manager. pic.twitter.com/cD398zwZeI — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 20, 2021

If Tommy was going out, this was the exact type of ceremony he would want.

Lasorda led the Dodgers to World Series wins as their manager in 1981 and 1988. He also pitched for the team in the 1950s. He remained with the franchise from their time in Brooklyn through their ongoing time in Los Angeles. Lasorda also managed the US Olympic team to gold in Sydney in 2000. He served as an all-around ambassador for the sport of baseball.