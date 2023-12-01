Gabe Kapler lands front office job with NL team after Giants firing

Gabe Kapler is going from one coastal city to another.

Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports Friday that the Miami Marlins are hiring Kapler to join their front office as the assistant general manager. The ex-San Francisco Giants manager Kapler will focus on player development in Miami but will be involved in all areas of the team’s baseball operations, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic adds.

Kapler, 48, had spent the last four seasons as manager of the Giants. He went 295-248 (.543) overall, including a 107-win season and a division title in 2021. But Kapler missed the postseason during his other three seasons in charge and was fired by the team before the end of the 2023 campaign.

A former MLB outfielder, Kapler also has some relevant administrative experience, having served as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ director of player development from 2014-17. He recently scored an interview with a team for a surprise front office job as well.

The Marlins have had some drama upstairs this offseason as their general manager Kim Ng resigned following a dispute with majority owner Bruce Sherman. Kapler will now be tasked with helping right the ship in Miami under the big new GM they just hired too.