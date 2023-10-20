Gabe Kapler lands surprising job interview after Giants firing

Gabe Kapler has interviewed for a surprising role in the wake of his firing as San Francisco Giants manager.

The Boston Red Sox interviewed Kapler as a candidate to become their new head of baseball operations, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. The interview is a bit of a surprise, as Kapler has spent the last six years as a manager with the Philadelphia Phillies and Giants.

Kapler does not have experience running a baseball operations department. He did work as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ farm director from 2014 to 2017, and spent time with the Red Sox during his playing career, including as a member of the 2004 World Series team.

The Red Sox are in the market for a new head of baseball operations after firing Chaim Bloom late in the season. Kapler, who was fired by the Giants with three games to go in their season, would be an unconventional choice, even if he is a respected manager who has had some notable success. It may be a product of the Red Sox having apparently had some issues attracting top candidates.