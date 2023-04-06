Brewers rookie calls out his wife after hitting walk-off home run

Garrett Mitchell delivered a big hit for his Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, and then he zinged his wife afterwards.

Mitchell hit a walk-off solo home run off Adam Ottavino in the bottom of the ninth to help his Brewers beat the New York Mets 7-6.

The walk-off home run gave the Brewers a 3-game sweep over the Mets and capped a big series for Mitchell, who homered twice in Tuesday’s win.

After Wednesday’s game, Mitchell was interviewed by Bally Sports Wisconsin and said he felt loose at the plate because his wife wasn’t at the game.

"When my wife doesn't show up to the games, usually something good happens. … She's not here, so might as well do something fun." @SophiaMinnaert met with #Brewers rookie @GarretMitchell5 after his first career walk-off home run against the Mets. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/zac4xFCQkL — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) April 5, 2023

“When my wife doesn’t show up to the games, usually something good happens. Going into the at-bat, I was like, ‘Man, she’s not here, so might as well do something fun,” Mitchell said of his mentality.

Mitchell’s wife is Haley Cruse, a former Oregon Ducks star softball player.

She called out her husband for not saying that to her face.

“You won’t say it to my face tho (sic),” she tweeted in response.

You won’t say it to my face tho https://t.co/srI9EflJ3L — Haley Cruse Mitchell (@haley_crusee) April 5, 2023

Hey, whatever gets the job done, Mitchell and the Brewers will take.

Cruse hit .378 with 38 doubles and 14 home runs during her career at Oregon, so Mitchell better watch his words, otherwise she might not allow him to attend her USSSA Pride games.