Watch: Gavin Lux exits with injury after slamming into wall

Gavin Lux exited Wednesday night’s Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres game after crashing into the wall in center field.

Lux was trying to track down a ball hit by Wil Myers to deep left-center in the top of the sixth inning with the score tied at five. Lux leaped for the ball as he approached the wall and slammed into the padding. He fell down and rolled over immediately in pain.

Gavin Lux hits the wall HARD pic.twitter.com/hSSYYhlBsH — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) September 30, 2021

A run scored and Myers made it to third on the play. Lux received some medical attention and appeared to be hurting badly. He was grabbing at his right shoulder/neck area.

Cody Bellinger replaced Lux in center field after his injury.

Lux had been hot lately. He entered Wednesday batting .383 with a 1.014 OPS.