Gavin Lux responds to becoming a meme for Game 3 reaction

Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Gavin Lux inadvertently made himself a meme during the team’s Game 3 loss on Monday. He may not have enjoyed the circumstances, but the good news is he’s not bothered by the jokes.

Lux’s stunned reaction memorably summed up a lot of emotions from Dodgers fans in what was a 1-0 loss to San Francisco in Game 3 of the NLDS. Lux drove a fly ball to deep center and appeared to have hit a dramatic game-tying home run with two out in the 9th, but the wind knocked it down for a flyout. The loss put the Dodgers down 2-1 in the series, though they rallied to force a Game 5 one night later.

Lux was asked about the inevitable memes that spawned from his reaction, and he was pretty cool about it.

Gavin Lux said he has seen all the memes of his face after the wind knocked down his would-be HR in Game 3. He’s used to seeing his face in memes, he said: “I’m kind of a goof on the bench.” — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) October 14, 2021

It sounds like he’s used to it. Being the butt of teammates’ jokes is probably decent preparation for going viral on the internet.

Lux being a goof certainly checks out when you consider how he got hurt earlier this season.