Gerrit Cole not happy with Daniel Vogelbach over spring training home run

Gerrit Cole was not happy with Daniel Vogelbach over the way the slugger pimped a home run in spring training on Friday night.

Cole was making his 2024 spring training debut for his New York Yankees and laid a 2-1 fastball on the inside part of the plate for Vogelbach. The Toronto Blue Jays slugger connected and launched a ball to deep right field.

Vogelbach, who is not exactly a speed demon on the bases, took his sweet time while touching ’em all.

That was not lost on Cole, who took note of Vogelbach’s trot.

“I don’t forget a lot of things,” Cole said after the game, via Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch.

Cole also was quick to point out that this is early in spring training and the games don’t even count yet.

Gerrit Cole was no fan of Daniel Vogelbach's slow trot in the 1st inning. “Yeah, what’s the day? Are we still in February? March 1st? Yeah, he enjoyed that homer.” Asked if he would remember Vogelbach’s trot during the season, Cole replied: “I don’t forget a lot of things.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 2, 2024

Cole is fresh off winning his first career Cy Young Award. He has been exactly what the Yankees were hoping for when they signed him as a free agent prior to the 2020 season.

If Vogelbach is taking him deep when games count, that will be a different story.