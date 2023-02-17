Gerrit Cole had funny comment about Yankees being swept

The New York Yankees were highly disappointed after being swept out of the playoffs last season, but enough time has passed for Gerrit Cole to at least have a sense of humor about it.

Cole spoke with the media in Florida as pitchers and catchers reported to camp on Thursday for spring training. Cole said that the Yankees had a good season and was asked how much it hurt to get swept in the ALCS. That’s when he delivered the humor.

“We got waxed. Any time you get waxed, it doesn’t feel good — whether you’re going to the salon or you’re on a baseball field,” Cole said.

Gerrit Cole on the Yankees' ALCS loss to the Astros: "We got waxed. Any time you get waxed, it doesn't feel good – whether you're going to the salon or you're on a baseball field" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6DGy5ypWxH — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 16, 2023

No, it sure does not feel good to get waxed.

The Yankees went 99-63 in the regular season and won the AL East. But they needed five games to beat Cleveland in the ALDS and then got swept by the 106-win Astros in the ALCS. They have lost to Houston in the ALCS three times since 2017.

Cole went 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA and made 33 starts. His 257 strikeouts led the league. He and the Yankees are hoping for a much better postseason outcome this year.