Giancarlo Stanton lands on IL with latest injury

Giancarlo Stanton suffered an injury during the New York Yankees’ game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, and the slugger is going to miss some time.

The Yankees announced on Sunday that Stanton has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Stanton appeared to hurt his hamstring in the bottom of the 4th inning of New York’s 8-3 win over the Braves. He led off the inning with a double and then came around to score when Gleyber Torres also doubled with one out. Stanton could be seen grimacing as he rounded third base.

Looking at how Giancarlo Stanton rounded third base, you can see him grimacing a bit as he heads to home." Hope it's nothing serious. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/jitwe1xAdO — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) June 23, 2024

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said following the game that Stanton came to him after the 4th inning and told the manager he “needed to come out.”

“He’s in pretty good spirits,” Boone said, via The Associated Press. “Obviously he’s dealt with these kind of things in the past. So hopefully it’s not something that keeps him down too long.”

Stanton has a lengthy injury history, but he has played in 69 of the Yankees’ 79 games this season — all as a designated hitter. He is batting .246 after hitting just .191 last season. Stanton also has 18 home runs and 45 RBI and is on pace to have his best season in years.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman angered Stanton’s agent during the offseason by openly talking about how injury prone the 34-year-old has been. It remains to be seen how long the latest ailment will keep Stanton on the bench.