Giants interview notable candidate for vacant manager job

The San Francisco Giants are interviewing a managerial candidate who would make history if hired.

The Giants formally interviewed assistant coach Alyssa Nakken for their managerial position, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic. Nakken is believed to be the first woman to officially interview for an MLB managerial position.

Nakken has been a member of the Giants’ staff since 2020, when she joined under former manager Gabe Kapler. The 33-year-old has spent the last four seasons working as a baserunning instructor and outfield assistant, while also helping with in-game preparation, particularly regarding pinch hitting. She is one of at least three current Giants coaches to receive an interview for the managerial position.

The Giants fired Kapler in September after the team faded down the stretch and missed the playoffs. The team appears to be casting a wide net as they seek a replacement.