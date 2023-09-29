Giants make big decision on manager Gabe Kapler

The San Francisco Giants’ late-season fade has cost manager Gabe Kapler his job.

The Giants confirmed Friday that Kapler has been relieved of his duties with three games remaining in the season.

The Giants announced that they have fired manager Gabe Kapler. This is the first time the organization has relieved a manager of duties since they replaced Jim Davenport with Roger Craig with 18 games remaining in the 1985 season. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) September 29, 2023

Kapler was in his fourth season as Giants manager, and up until this season had largely been a success. In 2021, he guided the team to a 107-55 record and won NL Manager of the Year honors. However, that team lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, and an 81-81 season followed in 2022.

The Giants got off to a slow start in 2023, but recovered and were up to 54-41 by mid-July. Since then, the team has fallen off again, and Kapler was fired with the team’s record at 78-81.

Perhaps the move is not a shock, as one player was fairly outspoken recently about the need for changes after what proved to be a disappointing season. The job should be an attractive one due to the team’s regular status as a contender.