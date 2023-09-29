 Skip to main content
Giants make big decision on manager Gabe Kapler

September 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Gabe Kapler in a Giants cap

Sep 13, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler (19) returns to the dugout before the game against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants’ late-season fade has cost manager Gabe Kapler his job.

The Giants confirmed Friday that Kapler has been relieved of his duties with three games remaining in the season.

Kapler was in his fourth season as Giants manager, and up until this season had largely been a success. In 2021, he guided the team to a 107-55 record and won NL Manager of the Year honors. However, that team lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, and an 81-81 season followed in 2022.

The Giants got off to a slow start in 2023, but recovered and were up to 54-41 by mid-July. Since then, the team has fallen off again, and Kapler was fired with the team’s record at 78-81.

Perhaps the move is not a shock, as one player was fairly outspoken recently about the need for changes after what proved to be a disappointing season. The job should be an attractive one due to the team’s regular status as a contender.

