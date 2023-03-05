Giants announcer Jon Miller upset with ‘bush league’ Diamondbacks

Legendary MLB broadcaster Jon Miller is not happy with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Miller, who has been the play-by-play voice of the San Francisco Giants since 1997, was extremely frustrated with the Diamondbacks for the way they handled Saturday’s split-squad game between the two NL West rivals. At one point during his call, Miller blasted the D-backs for not providing him and his co-workers with any information about an exhibition game that featured little-known players and coaches.

“I have to guess the D-backs decided the heck with the big leagues, let’s just not be a big-league team for the split-squad (game). … They have sent no public relations people over here, no information about who the manager is or anything at all about it,” Miller said, via an audio clip that was shared on Reddit. “If they don’t want to be a big-league team we’ll just treat them like a sandlot team. They gave us no information about anything. So, one of those guys in a red shirt is managing and one of their right-handers is on the mound.

“There are certain things that go along with being a big-league team. … I did a little homework on what little we have, which is nothing whatsoever from the bush league D-Backs.”

If the Diamondbacks left Miller and company in the dark, the 71-year-old had every right to be upset. Teams have a responsibility to help out broadcasters by providing them with information about rosters and who is involved in the game the announcers have to work. That is even more important during spring training, where there are split squads and multiple players wear the same jersey number.

While Miller’s criticism may have seemed harsh, it will likely result in the D-backs not making that same mistake again.