Giancarlo Stanton provides worrying update about his injury

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton offered up a worrying update on his elbow problems on Saturday.

Stanton told reporters that his elbow issues are “considered severe in both elbows,” and he remains unsure when he might be able to resume baseball activities. He added that surgery is an option, and would be season-ending if he went that route.

Stanton has been unable to even swing a bat for weeks now, and the situation does not appear to be improving. He reported to spring training dealing with severe pain in both elbows, and there does not appear to be any quick or easy fix to the problem.

Though he has not been a dominant figure during the regular season, Stanton was a vital part of the Yankees’ playoff run in 2024, winning ALCS MVP honors and hitting seven home runs in 14 games. He is owed $32 million this season, and would leave a very big hole in the New York lineup if he cannot play for an extended period of time.

The Yankees appear concerned enough about Stanton’s prognosis that they have looked at signing a fill-in option. Stanton’s latest comments should only reinforce that potential need.