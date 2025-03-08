Athletics reveal controversial new uniform design

The Athletics riled up some fans on Friday with a controversial decision regarding their 2025 uniforms.

Despite playing their home games in Sacramento, the A’s revealed that they will wear a Las Vegas patch on their uniform sleeves throughout the 2025 season. The patch is technically the result of a three-year sponsorship deal with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, which will function as the team’s “Official Travel Destination Partner” until the franchise moves to the city in 2028.

The Athletics released a hype video showing off the sleeve patches to accompany the announcement.

The A’s had announced in January that they also plan to wear another sleeve patch recognizing Sacramento, their temporary home through 2027. The patches will be worn on opposite sleeves.

Some fans found it strange how the Athletics are doing much more to emphasize Las Vegas on their uniforms than they are with Sacramento, their actual home for the time being.

The Athletics are in a tremendously weird spot. They left Oakland after last season for a planned move to Las Vegas, but their new stadium in Nevada will not be ready until 2028. The team released some new renderings of that facility on Friday.

Until then, the team will play at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, a minor league stadium that has undergone renovations to make it MLB-ready. Despite that, the Athletics are not adopting any Sacramento branding, even on a temporary basis. That probably will not win them any short-term fans in the city, even though they have been uncharacteristically spending a lot of money during the offseason.