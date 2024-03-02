Giants reportedly still pursuing 1 top free agent after Chapman signing

The San Francisco Giants are not necessarily finished making big moves after signing free agent third baseman Matt Chapman.

The Giants maintain interest in Blake Snell even after signing Chapman, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Slusser characterized the Giants as “very much in” on the pitcher.

I’ve confirmed Chapman to the Giants, opt outs each year. And this does *not* mean they are out on Snell. They are still very much in. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) March 2, 2024

The Giants have not really addressed their rotation this offseason, taking a flier on Robbie Ray but doing little else. Signing Snell would be an obvious way to remedy that situation, as he is the reigning NL Cy Young winner with a long history of success. He would immediately slot in as the team’s ace were he to sign.

There are suggestions that Snell might be more willing to take a short-term deal at this stage of the offseason. He will not come cheap, and signing him would likely put the Giants over the luxury tax threshold, but this report suggests they are willing to take that hit.