Giants announce major new role for Buster Posey

Buster Posey retired as a member of the San Francisco Giants at the end of the 2021 season, but he did not stay out of baseball for long.

The Giants announced Wednesday that Posey is joining the team’s ownership group and will sit on the organization’s Board of Directors. There was no announcement regarding how big a share of the Giants Posey purchased, but chairman Greg Johnson told Tyler Kepner of the New York Times that the former catcher was putting “real money” into the organization at its current valuation.

Both Posey and Johnson indicated that the former catcher will take an active role as part of his new responsibilities, though he may not necessarily be seen frequently in public. Posey is expected to advise on baseball matters and may also play a role in free agent recruiting.

This will certainly be a popular move from the Giants, as Posey remains wildly popular with the fanbase. That certainly makes sense, as he won three World Series titles as the backbone of the franchise, and is rightly regarded as one of the organization’s best-ever players. Plus, it’s no secret that the Giants wanted to keep Posey around even after he had decided to retire.

While buying a stake of the Giants was no doubt expensive, there are reasons to believe Posey had the money to pull it off.