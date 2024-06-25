 Skip to main content
Giants had classy gesture to honor Willie Mays

June 24, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Willie Mays raises his hand

Aug 11, 2018; San Francisco, CA, USA; Former San Francisco Giants great Willie Mays speaks at the ceremony to retire the number 25 of his godson, Barry Bonds, before a Major League Baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Giants at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants made sure to honor Willie Mays during the team’s first home game since the Hall of Famer’s death.

The Giants hosted the Chicago Cubs on Monday for the opener of their four-game series at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif.

Every Giants player came out onto the field wearing No. 24 jerseys, the same number Mays wore for over two decades as a Giant.

San Francisco also held a moment of silence for Mays before the game started.

Mays received endless tributes from the MLB community after his death last week.

Mays spent 21 seasons as a member of the Giants organization. He started his MLB career in 1951 as a member of the New York Giants. Mays and the team moved to San Francisco before the start of the 1958 season.

Mays’ list of accolades stacks up with any player in MLB history. Mays earned 24 All-Star nods and won 2 NL MVP awards throughout his career spanning over two decades. He led the league in home runs 4 times and also won the batting title in 1954 during his first MVP season.

San Francisco GiantsWillie Mays
