Giants had classy gesture to honor Willie Mays

The San Francisco Giants made sure to honor Willie Mays during the team’s first home game since the Hall of Famer’s death.

The Giants hosted the Chicago Cubs on Monday for the opener of their four-game series at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif.

Every Giants player came out onto the field wearing No. 24 jerseys, the same number Mays wore for over two decades as a Giant.

Tonight, all uniformed #SFGiants personnel will wear 24 in honor of Willie Mays 🧡 pic.twitter.com/A8jn2QUhYq — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 24, 2024

Coming up next on MLB Network, watch tonight's pregame ceremony in San Francisco honoring the life and legacy of Willie Mays. pic.twitter.com/9BgNT7Ue4s — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 25, 2024

San Francisco also held a moment of silence for Mays before the game started.

Oracle Park honors Willie Mays with a moment of silence pic.twitter.com/j0Rq2L2YPs — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 25, 2024

Mays received endless tributes from the MLB community after his death last week.

Mays spent 21 seasons as a member of the Giants organization. He started his MLB career in 1951 as a member of the New York Giants. Mays and the team moved to San Francisco before the start of the 1958 season.

Mays’ list of accolades stacks up with any player in MLB history. Mays earned 24 All-Star nods and won 2 NL MVP awards throughout his career spanning over two decades. He led the league in home runs 4 times and also won the batting title in 1954 during his first MVP season.