Giants linked to former Cy Young winner

December 3, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
A San Francisco Giants cap on top of a glove

Sep 15, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of a San Francisco Giants cap and glove during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants may be planning to move from one former Cy Young winner to another.

Last week, the Giants lost two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency. According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, San Francisco is looking to fill that void with free agent pitcher Corbin Burnes.

Given that the Giants are reportedly out of the Juan Soto sweepstakes, the team is said to be willing to “allocate greater financial resources” to sign Burnes now.

Since transitioning into a full-time starter in 2020, Burnes has been nothing short of spectacular on the mound. The 30-year-old right-hander has a stellar 3.03 ERA and a WHIP of 1.04 across 138 starts throughout his career. Burnes has garnered Cy Young votes in all five seasons since becoming a starting pitcher.

Burnes posted a 2.92 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP across 191.2 innings pitched in his lone campaign with the Baltimore Orioles last season.

Adding someone of Burnes’ caliber almost feels like a necessity for a the Giants, who had a below-average 4.22 ERA from its starting pitchers. The mark ranked 18th in the majors, even with Snell pulling it down for most of the year.

