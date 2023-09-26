Logan Webb demands serious changes within Giants

Logan Webb has had a spectacular 2023 season for the San Francisco Giants. His team’s performance is much closer to mediocre. That has left the star pitcher frustrated to say the least.

Webb is one of the contenders to win the National League Cy Young award. He owns a 3.25 ERA which ranked 8th in the majors through Monday’s contests.

Webb has also pitched the most innings (216.0 IP) in the major league by a wide margin. His innings lead grew even further after his complete game against the San Diego Padres on Monday wherein he allowed just a single run in the 2-1 victory.

Following the performance, Webb was asked by reporters about being in the Cy Young race. The 26-year-old right-hander admitted he wants to win, but then segued to his frustration surrounding the Giants’ lack of on-field success. Webb stated that he wants some “big changes” within the organization to turn them into a proper contender once more.

“To be honest with you, winning is more important,” told Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. “If we don’t do that, then it’s kind of a waste. That’s my goal. I’m tired of losing. It’s not enjoyable. It’s not fun. We’ve got to make some big changes in here to create that winning culture, that we want to show up every year and try to win the whole thing.”

Webb has received the worst run support among all qualified pitchers for the majority of the 2023 season. If there’s anybody who might want additional help within his own team, it’s him.

Run support per 27 outs this season for currently qualified MLB pitchers while they were in the game: 2.9 Logan Webb

3.0 George Kirby

3.1 Braxton Garrett

3.3 Kyle Freeland

3.4 JP Sears

3.4 Kevin Gausman

3.4 Miles Mikolas

3.5 Sonny Gray

3.5 Mitch Keller

3.7 Merrill Kelly

3.8… — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) September 20, 2023

Despite the stellar campaign, Webb owns a losing record 11-13 for the season.

The Giants are not mathematically eliminated from playoff contention just yet as of Monday. However, just two more results against their favor — either their own losses or wins from other Wild Card hopefuls — would eliminate them.