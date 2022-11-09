Giants executive drops possible hint about Aaron Judge pursuit

The San Francisco Giants have been named as the biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge away from the New York Yankees this offseason. On Wednesday, team president Farhan Zaidi offered some hope to those who want to see that happen.

Zaidi did not speak directly about Judge on Wednesday, but did say he felt no free agent would be out of the Giants’ financial capability. In other words, the Giants will be able to afford the top players on the market, at least in theory.

Farhan Zaidi: “From a financial standpoint nobody is out of our capability … it’s about mutual interest and how we put together the best possible team.” — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) November 9, 2022

Judge is certain to demand a massive contract as he prepares to enter free agency. Zaidi’s comments suggest the Giants might give it to him, which would line up with some previous reporting.

The 30-year-old outfielder is coming off a 62 home run season and his value might never be higher. Judge is a California native and was a Giants fan growing up, which is part of why they are seen as a legitimate threat to tempt him away from New York.