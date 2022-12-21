Report: Giants have interest in former Mets slugger

The San Francisco Giants are scrambling to try to salvage something from an offseason that has quickly gone south, and their efforts may lead them to a former New York Met.

The Giants have expressed interest in free agent outfielder Michael Conforto, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

I’m told the Giants do have some interest in Michael Conforto. Wait for it: He’s a Scott Boras client. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) December 21, 2022

There are a lot of layers of irony here in the wake of the Giants’ deal with Carlos Correa falling apart. Conforto missed all of 2022 after undergoing shoulder surgery, so if the Giants had problems with Correa’s physical, one can only imagine what they’ll see in Conforto’s. Not only is Conforto a former Met, but he’s also a Scott Boras client, so they will have to go right back to Correa’s agent if they want to make a deal with Conforto.

The Giants just do not have a lot of options at this stage of the offseason, and there is certainly no one on the market that will make fans forget about the Correa disaster. Conforto could pay off if he can stay healthy, but he might not be as inexpensive as the Giants would want him to be.