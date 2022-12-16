Is Michael Conforto next in line for a big contract?

Andrew Benintendi signing with the Chicago White Sox on Friday means that Michael Conforto could be the next outfielder to sign.

Conforto missed all of last season due to a shoulder injury. The 29-year-old free agent outfielder reportedly is looking for a two-year deal with the option to terminate his contract after one year.

In 2021, Conforto batted .232 with 14 home runs and 55 RBIs in 125 games for the New York Mets. However, he has a history of strong power numbers at the plate. From 2017-2019, Conforto slugged 27, 28 and 33 home runs in each successive season. He also walks a good amount, and his career slash line is .255/.356/.468 for a lifetime .824 OPS.

Conforto’s suitors have included the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs, among other teams.

Given the kind of contract he is seeking, Conforto’s suitors are probably lining up and ready to strike.