Giants place top power hitter on waivers

The San Francisco Giants are trying to clear room for their new additions.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported Saturday that the Giants have placed third baseman JD Davis on waivers. Murray notes that a waiver claim may be possible for Davis, who also has experience at first base and the outfield.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds that the Giants could not find a trade taker for Davis. Heyman further says that the Toronto Blue Jays may be a team that makes sense for the 30-year-old Davis (owed $6.9 million in 2024 after winning an arbitration dispute with the Giants last month).

Davis was one of the top power bats in the San Francisco lineup last season. He finished second on the team in home runs (18) and first in RBIs (69), posting an overall slash line of .248/.325/.413.

But the Giants no longer had a spot for Davis after adding a couple of other big hitters this winter. That likely contributed to their lack of leverage in finding a trade partner, so now the righty-hitting Davis becomes up for grabs on the waiver wire.