Gleyber Torres drawing interest from at least 2 teams

Gleyber Torres will certainly have some options as he tries to jumpstart his career after an underwhelming walk year.

Torres is drawing interest from the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Morosi adds that there are other teams involved as well.

Free agent Gleyber Torres is drawing interest from the Angels and Blue Jays, among other teams. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 10, 2024

The Blue Jays make for an interesting potential landing spot if Torres wants to stay in the AL East. The Angels are clearly in the middle of a rebuild, but that could be a good place for Torres to rebuild value on a one-year deal and test free agency again next winter.

Torres is a two-time All-Star who appeared to be on the road to stardom as recently as two years ago. His walk year in New York was not great, however, as he hit .257 with just 15 home runs. He is not regarded as a great defensive player and has shown himself to be prone to mental mistakes, so he needs to hit a lot better than that to justify an everyday role.