Aaron Judge calls out Gleyber Torres over his blunder vs. Orioles

Aaron Judge was not happy with Gleyber Torres following the New York Yankees’ Tuesday clash against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.

The Yankees trailed 4-2 with runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the 7th inning.

Yankees slugger Juan Soto smacked a single to right field that scored the runner on third easily. But the ball was hit so hard that Torres, the runner on second, didn’t have enough time to score the game-tying run.

But after Soto tried to draw a throw to second, Torres didn’t fully commit to running home. Torres also failed to get back to third. The Yankees second baseman was caught in a rundown and was eventually tagged out to end the inning.

Juan Soto makes it 4-3 but Gleyber gets caught in a rundown trying to sneak another run across pic.twitter.com/ZT3yGpmk0K — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 25, 2024

The Yankees’ dugout was visibly frustrated after Torres’ baserunning blunder.

Gerrit Cole perfectly captured all of us after Gleyber’s latest adventure. pic.twitter.com/zS3BcQHOPT — Christian (@Christian_NYYST) September 25, 2024

What made everything worse for the Yankees was that renowned baseball destroyer Aaron Judge was looming on deck. Torres’ out took away a chance for Judge to get a game-changing hit.

While speaking to reporters after the game, Judge wasn’t afraid to state that Torres’ mistake was unacceptable.

“When it comes down to it, stuff like that can’t happen,” said Judge. “We can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot with mistakes like that on the basepaths. But it happened, and we’ve got to move on and get ready for tomorrow.”

Judge isn’t the first Yankees player this season to call Torres out for a boneheaded mistake.

To top it all off, the Pinstripes’ loss allowed the Orioles to celebrate clinching a playoff berth on the Yankees’ home field.