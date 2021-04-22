Gleyber Torres called out for lack of hustle on weak grounder

Gleyber Torres was called out for not hustling on a weak ball he hit on Wednesday night.

The New York Yankees lost 4-1 to the Atlanta Braves to drop to 6-11. Torres went 1-for-4 and is batting .186/.294/.220 on the season. He was batting in the bottom of the seventh with his team down 3-0 and made light contact on a check-swing.

Frustrated with his at-bat, Torres didn’t run hard to first and was easily thrown out.

Aaron Boone said he will speak to Gleyber Torres about this: #Yankees #Braves

pic.twitter.com/s9cM7YIfRS — Bronx Bombers News (@NewsBronx) April 22, 2021

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game that he would speak with Torres about the effort.

Aaron Boone said that he will speak to Gleyber Torres about not running out the seventh-inning check-swing. "That's got to be better." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) April 22, 2021

Torres acknowledged he was wrong and should have run hard on the play.

Gleyber Torres said he should have run hard on that check-swing in the seventh inning. He was frustrated by giving away the at-bat. #YankeesZoomRoom pic.twitter.com/t1zbv59l3F — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) April 22, 2021

The poor at-bat and lack of hustle is a reflection of the Yankees’ season. Six of the players in their starting lineup were batting at the Mendoza Line or lower. They’ve begun the season poorly and the frustration is getting to them. But, there is good news: Aaron Boone got the vote of confidence!