 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 21, 2021

Gleyber Torres called out for lack of hustle on weak grounder

April 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

Gleyber Torres

Gleyber Torres was called out for not hustling on a weak ball he hit on Wednesday night.

The New York Yankees lost 4-1 to the Atlanta Braves to drop to 6-11. Torres went 1-for-4 and is batting .186/.294/.220 on the season. He was batting in the bottom of the seventh with his team down 3-0 and made light contact on a check-swing.

Frustrated with his at-bat, Torres didn’t run hard to first and was easily thrown out.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game that he would speak with Torres about the effort.

Torres acknowledged he was wrong and should have run hard on the play.

The poor at-bat and lack of hustle is a reflection of the Yankees’ season. Six of the players in their starting lineup were batting at the Mendoza Line or lower. They’ve begun the season poorly and the frustration is getting to them. But, there is good news: Aaron Boone got the vote of confidence!

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus