Guardians have worrying health update on notable trade candidate

If the Cleveland Guardians were hoping to get a notable trade return for one of their players, the news they got on Friday is going to be particularly tough for them to swallow.

The Guardians announced Friday that pitcher Shane Bieber will not make his next start due to an issue with his right elbow. Bieber underwent an MRI, and the team is awaiting the results.

Shane Bieber underwent an MRI on his right elbow/forearm and will not make his next start. The team is awaiting test results. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) July 14, 2023

This could turn out to be nothing, which is the best-case scenario for the Guardians. Anything that forces Bieber to miss a few weeks, however, could be hugely detrimental. A Bieber injury would certainly hurt the team’s hopes of holding on to their half-game lead in the AL Central. Moreover, Bieber is viewed as a potential trade candidate, as the organization has a history of trading pitchers before they hit free agency even when they are in contention.

The 28-year-old Bieber has a 3.77 ERA through 19 starts so far in 2023. He is under team control for the 2024 season, but his trade value would certainly be diminished no matter what if there are lingering injury concerns.