Guardians announcer had great call of Jose Ramirez fight

Cleveland Guardians radio broadcaster Tom Hamilton went viral on Saturday for his great call of the fight between Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson.

Hamilton had to pivot quickly from calling Ramirez’s RBI double to describing an unexpected fight between Ramirez and Anderson, and he did it perfectly.

Tom Hamilton's call of the Jose Ramirez-Tim Anderson fight on Cleveland radio is the stuff of legend. "DOWN GOES ANDERSON! DOWN GOES ANDERSON!" pic.twitter.com/ZXSUW4eE0V — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 6, 2023

“Now Jose and Anderson square off! They’re fighting! They’re swinging! Down goes Anderson! Down goes Anderson!” Hamilton said.

Hamilton’s call echoed Howard Cosell’s famous “down goes Frazier” call from the 1973 George Foreman-Joe Frazier fight. Hamilton managing to pull that one out on the fly is pretty awesome, and it’s easy to see why it quickly went viral.

Hamilton has been known in the past for his delightfully blunt way of describing things. He has been doing Cleveland games since 1990, but this might go down as one of his most memorable moments.