Cleveland announcer rips Miguel Sano for being ‘fat’

Cleveland radio announcer Tom Hamilton did not at all sugarcoat things when it came to his comments about Miguel Sano on Wednesday.

The longtime Cleveland announcer talked about Sano not being with the Twins during Wednesday night’s game between Cleveland and Minnesota.

“Miguel Sano … he’s not hurt. He’s just fat. That’s as brutally honest as we can be. He’s down in Fort Myers trying to get in shape,” Hamilton said.

“He’s not hurt, he’s just fat” Guardians radio booth gave their comments on Miguel Sanó last night @Starting9 @BS_Cleveland pic.twitter.com/1mB746xlNw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 23, 2022

Sano is listed at 6-foot-4 and 272 pounds, so he is by no means a small man.

The 29-year-old was batting just .093 (5-for-54) this season and has not played since April 30. He underwent surgery in early May for a torn meniscus. Sano is rehabbing in Fort Myers, Fla. and working his way back. He is set to progress to live batting practice next week.

Updates from the #MNTwins 60-day IL guys: – Alcala will resume his throwing program next week – Sanó has continued his running progression, has started hitting, will progress to live BP next week – Dobnak playing catch from 120 feet, threw a 15-pitch bullpen at 75% effort — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) June 22, 2022

Sano made the All-Star team in 2017. He has shown good power throughout his career but only has a .234 career batting average. And according to Hamilton, Sano is currently overweight and needs to get in shape.