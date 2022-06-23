 Skip to main content
Cleveland announcer rips Miguel Sano for being ‘fat’

June 23, 2022
by Larry Brown
Miguel Sano in a helmet

Jun 6, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman Miguel Sano (22) reacts during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland radio announcer Tom Hamilton did not at all sugarcoat things when it came to his comments about Miguel Sano on Wednesday.

The longtime Cleveland announcer talked about Sano not being with the Twins during Wednesday night’s game between Cleveland and Minnesota.

“Miguel Sano … he’s not hurt. He’s just fat. That’s as brutally honest as we can be. He’s down in Fort Myers trying to get in shape,” Hamilton said.

Sano is listed at 6-foot-4 and 272 pounds, so he is by no means a small man.

The 29-year-old was batting just .093 (5-for-54) this season and has not played since April 30. He underwent surgery in early May for a torn meniscus. Sano is rehabbing in Fort Myers, Fla. and working his way back. He is set to progress to live batting practice next week.

Sano made the All-Star team in 2017. He has shown good power throughout his career but only has a .234 career batting average. And according to Hamilton, Sano is currently overweight and needs to get in shape.

