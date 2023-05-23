 Skip to main content
Guardians’ Will Brennan apologizes for accidentally killing bird with line drive

May 23, 2023
by Darryn Albert
A bird on the infield during a Will Brennan at-bat

It is turning out to be a really lousy week in Major League Baseball for animal lovers.

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan got the most regrettable base hit of his life Monday against the Chicago White Sox. In the second inning, Brennan slapped a Jesse Scholtens fastball over to the left side of the infield. Unfortunately, the ball could not have been hit to a worse place as it struck a poor bird that had landed on the infield grass, killing it instantly.

Here is the video.

Another angle showed a closer look at the moment that Brennan’s line-drive single struck the feathered creature.

After the game, which Cleveland won 3-0, Brennan issued an apology for the incident over Twitter and even tagged PETA in his post.

“I truly am sorry @peta and bird enthusiasts,” Brennan tweeted. “An unfortunate sacrifice.”

The unintentional slaying took place just a few days after Arizona pitcher Zac Gallen also accidentally killed another bird with a warmup throw before a game (video here). What are the odds that two such incidents would occur in MLB games in the span of less than a week?

Brennan, 25, has been the Guardians’ regular right fielder this season and is contributing with both his bat and his defense. But he isn’t risking becoming known as a George Costanza-esque butcher and is apologizing for the bird incident right away.

